Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. San Miguel de Salinas
  5. Apartments

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain

penthouses
10
2 BHK
50
3 BHK
44
Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 4
2 and 3 Bedroom Upscale Apartments in a Prestigious Golf Resort in San Miguel Exquisite apar…
€345,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 4
2 and 3 Bedroom Upscale Apartments in a Prestigious Golf Resort in San Miguel Exquisite apar…
€475,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 4
2 and 3 Bedroom Upscale Apartments in a Prestigious Golf Resort in San Miguel Exquisite apar…
€495,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 4
2 and 3 Bedroom Upscale Apartments in a Prestigious Golf Resort in San Miguel Exquisite apar…
€985,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir