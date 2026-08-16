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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain

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penthouses
18
1 BHK
17
2 BHK
259
3 BHK
84
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1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern ground-floor apartment with a private patio, stylish rooftop swimming pool and leisur…
$219,607
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