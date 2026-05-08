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Lakefront Apartments for sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain

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penthouses
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1 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 3
Inviting ground-floor apartment with rooftop swimming pool and lounge area located near the …
$127,314
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