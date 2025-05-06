Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain

2 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Bungalows in San Miguel de Salinas, Costa Blanca Homes on the ground floor with a garden or …
$190,720
2 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Bungalow in San Miguel de Salinas, Alicante They have 2 or 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms built …
$392,563
3 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Bungalows in San Miguel de Salinas, Costa Blanca Homes on the ground floor with a garden or …
$250,695
