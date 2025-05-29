Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Villas for sale in San Miguel de Abona, Spain

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
2 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment right on the beach. Perfect for rentals or for living in a p…
$338,553
3 bedroom apartment in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA New Build residential complex located…
$352,136
Villa 3 bedrooms in Monforte del Cid, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Discover a 108m2 detached villa in the exclusive urbanisation of La Capitana, just 3 minutes…
$448,259
Villa 5 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 381 m²
An incredibly spacious independent villa located in El AlbirThe first floor of the property …
$999,875
2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Homes with Great Panoramic Views in Cancelada, Estepona This exclusive residential developme…
$429,160
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 4
Homes with Great Panoramic Views in Cancelada, Estepona This exclusive residential developme…
$503,308
1 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 4
Top-end Apartments Close to Golf and the Beach in One of the Best Areas of Mijas These apart…
$385,345
3 bedroom townthouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
In the heart of the Costa Cálida, in the lively town of Los Alcázares, an exclusive developm…
$451,629
3 bedroom townthouse in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 107 m²
In the heart of Santiago de la Ribera, just 950 meters from the wonderful beaches of the Mar…
$438,148
3 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 4
Top-end Apartments Close to Golf and the Beach in One of the Best Areas of Mijas These apart…
$951,567
2 bedroom apartment in Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
New Build Residential on the Frontline of La Serena Golf in Los Alcázares Modern Golf-Front…
$335,913
2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Nice corner apartment on the 13th floor with fantastic views of the sea, city and mountains.…
$502,185
