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Townhouses with garage for sale in San Miguel de Abona, Spain

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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Terraced house with private garden, large garage and communal pool – San Miguel de Abona Co…
$352,610
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