Seaview Residential properties for Sale in San Javier, Spain

apartments
40
houses
75
27 properties total found
3 room house with by the sea in San Javier, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing the new villa near the golf courses in San JavierComfortable house with a total …
€339,900
3 room house with by the sea in San Javier, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing the new villa near the golf courses in San JavierComfortable house with an area …
€333,900
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in San Javier, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer you a modern townhouse located in the city of San Javier, near Mar Menor.The house …
€256,800
3 room house with by the sea in San Javier, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
€389,900
2 room apartment with by the sea in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the modern light penthouse in a gated residential complex in the city of San Jav…
€219,900
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom in San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Semi-detached villas in San Pedro del Pinatar, Costa Calida 4 spacious semi-detached houses …
€445,000
2 room house with garden, with bathroom, with public pool in San Javier, Spain
2 room house with garden, with bathroom, with public pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
€193,000
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in San Javier, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 143 m²
€339,000
3 room house with by the sea in San Javier, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 2
€319,950
3 room house with by the sea in San Javier, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a separate house in San Javier, 600 meters from the sea. The villa has 115 square m…
€399,950
3 room house with by the sea in San Javier, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 2
€359,950
2 room apartment with by the sea in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 4
€214,000
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with bathroom, with private pool in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with bathroom, with private pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€325,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
€399,950
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in San Javier, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
€319,950
2 room house with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in San Javier, Spain
2 room house with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
€267,950
2 room house with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in San Javier, Spain
2 room house with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
€247,000
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with White goods in San Javier, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with White goods
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
€324,000
3 room apartment with garage, with by the sea, with public pool in San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment with garage, with by the sea, with public pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Residential in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia, Costa Cálida.  Composed of 24 apartments …
€312,000
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with bathroom, with private pool in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with bathroom, with private pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
€297,000
2 room house with garden, with bathroom, with public pool in San Javier, Spain
2 room house with garden, with bathroom, with public pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
€216,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
The 3 bedroom apartments in Miradores del Puerto are an apartment with two and three bedroom…
€179,430
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
The 3 bedroom apartments in Miradores del Puerto are an apartment with two and three bedroom…
€200,040
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
The 3 bedroom apartments in Miradores del Puerto are an apartment with two and three bedroom…
€175,662
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
The 3 bedroom apartments in Miradores del Puerto are an apartment with two and three bedroom…
€173,214
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Apartments with 3 bedrooms Miradores del Puerto is a complex of apartments with two and thre…
€168,000
3 room house with by the sea in San Javier, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer you a magnificent country house modern and and locateded in San Javier. The countr…
€445,000
