Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. San Javier
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in San Javier, Spain

villas
30
chalets
8
bungalows
5
townhouses
17
House Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Semi-detached villas in San Javier, Murcia, Costa Cálida A luxury complex that has 24 apartm…
$280,028
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
Duplex 100 m from the sea in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia Second phase of the residential c…
$441,634
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 175 m²
Villas for sale in San Javier, Murcia, Costa Cálida Three exclusive villas in a residential …
$1,25M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Villas for sale in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia 9 houses with parking space within the plot…
$387,111
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Villas in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia, Costa Cálida Homes with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms,…
$511,423
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Semi-detached villas in San Javier, Murcia, Costa Cálida A luxury complex that has 24 apartm…
$370,645
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Villas for sale in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia Homes with 3 bedrooms distributed over 2 fl…
$496,156
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go