Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. San Javier
  5. Chalets

Seaview Chalets for Sale in San Javier, Spain

Chalet To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in San Javier, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 143 m²
€339,000
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in San Javier, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
€319,950
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with White goods in San Javier, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with White goods
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
€324,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir