Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. San Javier
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow
  6. Terrace

Terraced Bungalows in San Javier, Spain

Bungalow Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Fantastic upper floor apartment in Santiago de la Ribera. Just 10 minutes walk from the beac…
$335,908
Leave a request
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
4 bedrooms top floor bungalow near the promenade in Santiago de la Ribera . Spacious top flo…
$296,258
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go