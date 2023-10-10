Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. San Javier
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in San Javier, Spain

2 BHK
27
3 BHK
13
Apartment To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
2 room apartment with by the sea in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the modern light penthouse in a gated residential complex in the city of San Jav…
€219,900
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom in San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Semi-detached villas in San Pedro del Pinatar, Costa Calida 4 spacious semi-detached houses …
€445,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 4
€214,000
3 room apartment with garage, with by the sea, with public pool in San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment with garage, with by the sea, with public pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Residential in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia, Costa Cálida.  Composed of 24 apartments …
€312,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
The 3 bedroom apartments in Miradores del Puerto are an apartment with two and three bedroom…
€200,040
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
The 3 bedroom apartments in Miradores del Puerto are an apartment with two and three bedroom…
€179,430
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
The 3 bedroom apartments in Miradores del Puerto are an apartment with two and three bedroom…
€175,662
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
The 3 bedroom apartments in Miradores del Puerto are an apartment with two and three bedroom…
€173,214
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool in San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with bathroom, with public pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Apartments with 3 bedrooms Miradores del Puerto is a complex of apartments with two and thre…
€168,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir