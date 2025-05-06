Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Villas for sale in Rojales, Spain

46 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Plot size: 182 m2.Orientation - south.The Villa is situa…
$393,678
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 148 m2.Plot size: 530 m2.New Build.There is private pool, park…
$539,121
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Plot size: 186 m2.Orientation - south.The Villa is situa…
$413,236
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 306 m²
Luxury villas in Rojales, Costa Blanca, Alicante homes with 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and…
$610,654
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Villas in Ciudad Quesada, Costa Blanca, Alicante 12 magnificent plots from 530m2 to 810m2 re…
$763,208
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 130 m²
$411,181
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 260 m2.Plot size: 467 m2.Private pool: 41 m2.New Build.There is…
$569,819
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Villas for sale in Benimar, Rojales, Costa Blanca 9 modern 3-bedroom homes in Rojales. Each …
$542,500
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
$643,127
Villa 4 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
$755,978
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Plot size: 310 m2.Solarium: 54 m2.Energy efficiency class…
$320,001
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 278 m²
Country houses with 3 bedrooms The residence Skaylayn II is locateded in Rokhales and consis…
$589,525
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Plot size: 225 m2.Orientation - south.The Villa is situa…
$379,608
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Plot size: 354 m2.Orientation - south.The Villa is situa…
$520,626
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Plot size: 182 m2.Orientation - south.The Villa is situa…
$346,084
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
$598,907
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 345 m²
Luxury villa in Rojales, Alicante, Costa Blanca The unique and sustainable villas of the res…
$1,50M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Plot size: 226 m2.Orientation - south.The Villa is situa…
$462,049
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Semi-detached villas for sale in Rojales, Costa blanca It is a group of houses with a privat…
$308,489
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
$622,736
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
$742,999
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 303 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 303 m2.Plot size: 424 m2.Private pool: 32 m2.New Build.There is…
$624,699
Villa 4 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Lo Pepin, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Lo Pepin, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
$843,169
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
5 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 250 m2.Plot size: 538 m2.New Build.There is private pool, park…
$559,406
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 96 m²
Beautiful modern style villa in Ciudad Quesada! Gorgeous complex with a big pool and green a…
$335,103
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
$414,153
Villa 5 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 675 m²
Magnificent country houses with 3 bedrooms The residence Oceanic is a complex with 46 countr…
$2,23M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 167 m²
$454,776
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Plot size: 228 m2.Orientation - south.The Villa is situa…
$379,608
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Villa for sale in Ciudad Quesada, Alicante, Costa Blanca The house is located on a 586m2 plo…
$614,935
