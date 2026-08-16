Pool Villas for sale in Rojales, Spain

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Villas with Private Pool in Rojales, Spain

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3 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 231 m²
Number of floors 2
Large modern villa with terrace, large garden and private pool located in a premium area …
$1,21M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 284 m²
Number of floors 2
Key ready superior villa with an enormous rooftop terrace, private pool and charming yard lo…
$1,21M
VAT
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 306 m²
Luxury villas in Rojales, Costa Blanca, Alicante homes with 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and…
$610,654
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
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