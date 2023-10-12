Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Rojales
  5. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Rojales, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
3 and 4 Bedroom Luxury Villas with Private Swimming Pools in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Lux…
€930,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Rojales, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
3 and 4 Bedroom Luxury Villas with Private Swimming Pools in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Lux…
€1,04M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
3-Bedroom Luxury Detached Villa with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca The detached villa …
€828,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir