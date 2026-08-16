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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Rojales, Spain

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Villa 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 284 m²
Number of floors 2
Key ready superior villa with an enormous rooftop terrace, private pool and charming yard lo…
$1,21M
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