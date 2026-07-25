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Lakefront Villas for sale in Rojales, Spain

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Villa 4 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsBuilt area: 150 m2Plot size: 160 m2Energy efficiency class: B.Orienta…
$432,604
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