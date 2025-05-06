Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garage for sale in Rojales, Spain

Villa 4 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 306 m²
Luxury villas in Rojales, Costa Blanca, Alicante homes with 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and…
$610,654
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Villas in Ciudad Quesada, Costa Blanca, Alicante 12 magnificent plots from 530m2 to 810m2 re…
$763,208
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Villa for sale in Ciudad Quesada, Alicante, Costa Blanca The house is located on a 586m2 plo…
$614,935
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Villas for sale in Ciudad Quesada, Costa Blanca Homes with a modern style architecture, you …
$902,595
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 286 m²
Luxury villas in Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Alicante 2 independent high quality villas, design…
$785,072
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 294 m²
Luxury villas in Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Alicante 2 independent high quality villas, design…
$817,785
Villa 5 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 675 m²
Luxury villa in Rojales, Alicante, Costa Blanca The unique and sustainable villas of residen…
$2,45M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Villas in Ciudad Quesada, Costa Blanca, Alicante 12 magnificent plots from 530m2 to 810m2 re…
$795,922
