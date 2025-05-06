Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Rojales
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garden

Townhouses with garden for sale in Rojales, Spain

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
BRAND NEW VILLAS IN CIUDAD QUESADA !!! New residential consisting of 36 semi-detached and i…
$382,096
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go