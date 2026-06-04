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Townhouses with garage for sale in Rojales, Spain

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4 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Three bedroom townhouse for sale in Ciudad Quesada. Two-storey single-family house, duplex t…
$400,057
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3 bedroom townthouse in Rojales, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new two-storey townhouse with an area of 134.20 m2 from the developer in the ci…
$482,304
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3 bedroom townthouse in Rojales, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new two-story town house with an area of 110.35 m2 from the developer in the re…
$477,597
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Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
3 bedroom townthouse in Rojales, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new two-storey townhouse with an area of ​​167 m2 from the developer in the cit…
$418,765
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