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Short-term rental houses with garage in Rojales, Spain

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1 property total found
2 bedroom house in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bedroom house
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/2
The first floor of a two-story new light high-tech bungalow in Rojales is for rent. The tota…
$82
per night
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