Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Rojales, Spain

apartments
80
houses
238
7 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
3 and 4 Bedroom Luxury Villas with Private Swimming Pools in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Lux…
€930,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Rojales, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
3 and 4 Bedroom Luxury Villas with Private Swimming Pools in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Lux…
€1,04M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
3-Bedroom Luxury Detached Villa with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca The detached villa …
€828,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with mountain view in Rojales, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with mountain view
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN LO CRISPIN Luxurious New Build modern apartments are situated in Lo…
€209,900
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with mountain view, with public pool in Rojales, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with mountain view, with public pool
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
NEW BUILD TOP FLOOR APARTMENT IN CIUDAD QUESADA New Build top floor apartment in Ciudad Que…
€187,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with mountain view, with Pool in Rojales, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with mountain view, with Pool
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
The homes are located in the Golf Course "LA MARQUESA" in Ciudad Quesada, near the beaches o…
€215,000
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, in good condition in Rojales, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, in good condition
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
The houses are distributed in ground floor apartments with a garden or upstairs with a solar…
€449,000
