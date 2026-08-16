Pool Houses for sale in Rojales, Spain

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Pool Houses for Sale in in Rojales, Spain

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villas
225
bungalows
86
townhouses
20
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5 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Rojales, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
Key ready and furnished large townhouse with private pool, garden and roof top terrace locat…
$410,318
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Rojales, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 1
Key ready modern large townhouse with private pool, garden and rooftop terrace located in a …
$366,439
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 231 m²
Number of floors 2
Large modern villa with terrace, large garden and private pool located in a premium area …
$1,21M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 284 m²
Number of floors 2
Key ready superior villa with an enormous rooftop terrace, private pool and charming yard lo…
$1,21M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 306 m²
Luxury villas in Rojales, Costa Blanca, Alicante homes with 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and…
$610,654
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