Seaview Houses for Sale in Rojales, Spain

3 room house with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 3
New villa for sale with swimming pool in Ciudad-Kesada.Ciudad-Kesada — is an exclusive area …
€399,000
2 room house with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
2 room house with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 2
House for sale in a closed urbanization with a total area of 101 m2, useful 81 m2 with two b…
€160,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/2
We present a bungalow in a closed urbanization of 90 m2 with two bedrooms, two bathrooms in …
€138,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rojales, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 1
Special Architectural Design Villas with Private Swimming Pool in Rojales Detached villas ar…
€2,25M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
Special Architectural Design Villas with Private Swimming Pool in Rojales Detached villas ar…
€1,28M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rojales, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Ultra-Lux Villa Offering High-Quality Life in Rojales, Alicante with 3 Private Pool…
€2,25M
4 room house with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 249 m²
Number of floors 2
Large villa for sale 9 kilometers from the sea in Ciudad Quesada. The villa has four bedroom…
€599,950
3 room house with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the new modern villa in the Benijófar areaComfortable house with a total area of…
€429,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, gym, with alarm system in Rojales, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, gym, with alarm system
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 345 m²
Luxury villa in Rojales, Alicante, Costa Blanca The unique and sustainable villas of the res…
€1,38M
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale is a townhouse in a closed complex with beautiful green areas, a communal pool and p…
€492,500
3 room house with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
On sale 6 houses with an exclusive design - functional, spacious and bright villas located i…
€595,000
3 room house with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
Almost new modern villa of 162 m2 with three bedrooms, two bathrooms in the city of Ciudad Q…
€339,990
3 room house with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Ciudad Quesada is a popular area in the south of Costa Blanca. Along with beautiful nature, …
€679,900
3 room house with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
New chic villa in Ciudad Quesada. We offer a villa in one floor with an area of 160 sq.m. on…
€699,900
4 room house with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
Number of floors 3
Ciudad Quesada Rojales is a popular area in the south of Costa Blanca. Along with beautiful …
€670,000
4 room house with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
Ciudad Quesada Rojales is a popular area in the south of Costa Blanca. Along with beautiful …
€775,000
4 room house with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 313 m²
Number of floors 3
Ciudad Quesada Rojales is a popular area in the south of Costa Blanca. Along with beautiful …
€595,000
3 room house with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale is a modern villa in the elite area of Ciudad Quesada. Two-storey villa of 160 sq.m.…
€778,670
3 room house with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale is a modern luxury villa in the Ciudad Quesada area. Two-storey villa with an exquis…
€437,500
3 room house with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale is a modern villa with a swimming pool in Ciudad Quesada. The villa consists of thre…
€475,000
5 room house with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 3
On sale is a luxury villa in a residential complex of the Residencial Oceanic premium in Ciu…
€2,25M
3 room house with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
On sale is a luxury villa in a residential complex of the Residencial Oceanic premium in Ciu…
€1,25M
3 room house with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 302 m²
Number of floors 2
€804,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/2
On sale of a luxury bungalow in a premium residential complex in Ciudad Quesada. The upper t…
€449,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale of a luxury bungalow in a premium residential complex in Ciudad Quesada. The upper t…
€499,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
On sale is a luxury bungalow in a premium residential complex in the city of Ciudad Quesada.…
€369,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Floor 1/2
On sale is a luxury bungalow in a premium residential complex in the city of Ciudad Quesada.…
€449,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
On sale is a luxury bungalow in a premium residential complex in the city of Ciudad Quesada.…
€475,000
3 room house with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
€379,900
3 room house with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
€369,900
