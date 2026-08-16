Seaview Houses for Sale in Rojales, Spain

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Beach Houses in Rojales, Spain

;
villas
225
bungalows
86
townhouses
20
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6 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
3, 4 Bedroom Exquisite Secluded Villas Boasting Stunning Natural Views in Rojales Presenting…
$1,17M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsTotal area: 260 m2Built area: 124 m2Plot size: 467 m2Solarium: 43 m2,…
$969,295
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Lo Pepin, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Lo Pepin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 431 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsTotal area: 431 m2Built area: 150 m2Plot size: 390 m2Solarium: 83 m2,…
$1,16M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
3, 4 Bedroom Exquisite Secluded Villas Boasting Stunning Natural Views in Rojales Presenting…
$1,70M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 303 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsTotal area: 303 m2Built area: 122 m2Plot size: 424 m2Cellar: 48 m2.Pr…
$860,046
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Luxury detached villa with sea views in Ciudad Quesada . This villa built on two floors has …
$726,639
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