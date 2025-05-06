Show property on map Show properties list
Houses near golf course for sale in Rojales, Spain

32 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
$658,781
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 102 m2.Terrace: 22 m2, garden: 79 m2.Private pool: 16 m2.Orient…
$378,578
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
$688,505
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 306 m²
Luxury villas in Rojales, Costa Blanca, Alicante homes with 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and…
$610,654
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Villas in Ciudad Quesada, Costa Blanca, Alicante 12 magnificent plots from 530m2 to 810m2 re…
$763,208
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 260 m2.Plot size: 467 m2.Private pool: 41 m2.New Build.There is…
$569,819
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
$237,791
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 278 m²
Country houses with 3 bedrooms The residence Skaylayn II is locateded in Rokhales and consis…
$589,525
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION BUNGALOWS IN CIUDAD QUESADA. . New construction residential of 2 and 3 bedr…
$325,680
3 bedroom house in Rojales, Spain
3 bedroom house
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Luxurious bungalow with 3 bedroomsA new residential complex with several available bungalow …
$444,868
3 bedroom house in Rojales, Spain
3 bedroom house
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Роскошные бунгало с 3 спальнями Новый жилой комплекс с несколькими доступными моделями бун…
$365,604
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 102 m2.Terrace: 22 m2, garden: 105 m2.Orientation - east.New Bu…
$356,883
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
$742,999
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 303 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 303 m2.Plot size: 424 m2.Private pool: 32 m2.New Build.There is…
$624,699
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN CIUDAD QUESADA. . New Build Residential complex of bungalow…
$316,531
Villa 4 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Lo Pepin, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Lo Pepin, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
$843,169
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
$414,153
Villa 5 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 675 m²
Magnificent country houses with 3 bedrooms The residence Oceanic is a complex with 46 countr…
$2,23M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
The high quality villa is located on the first line of the La Marquesa golf course. Villas a…
$545,236
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION BUNGALOWS IN CIUDAD QUESADA. New construction residential of bungalow apar…
$321,912
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
$481,676
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Magnificent country houses with 3 bedrooms The residence Oceanic is a complex with 46 countr…
$866,948
3 bedroom townthouse in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
BRAND NEW VILLAS IN CIUDAD QUESADA !!! New residential consisting of 36 semi-detached and i…
$382,096
Villa 5 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 675 m²
Luxury villa in Rojales, Alicante, Costa Blanca The unique and sustainable villas of residen…
$2,45M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
Villas in Ciudad Quesada (3 bedrooms), Costa Blanca south €518,780 Located near the famous L…
$834,628
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 141 m2.Plot size: 312 m2.Solarium: 50 m2.New Build.There is pri…
$475,121
Villa 4 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 611 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 611 m2.Plot size: 406 m2.Private pool: 32 m2.New Build.There is…
$707,062
3 bedroom house in Rojales, Spain
3 bedroom house
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 292 m²
Роскошные бунгало с 3 спальнями Новый жилой комплекс с несколькими доступными моделями бун…
$1,24M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 601 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 601 m2.Plot size: 393 m2.Private pool: 32 m2.New Build.There is…
$913,772
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 151 m2.Terrace: 17 m2, solarium: 50 m2.Private pool: 14 m2.Orie…
$400,273
