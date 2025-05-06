Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Rojales
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Rojales, Spain

villas
171
bungalows
36
townhouses
21
duplexes
7
House Delete
Clear all
31 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Plot size: 182 m2.Orientation - south.The Villa is situa…
$393,678
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 148 m2.Plot size: 530 m2.New Build.There is private pool, park…
$539,121
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Plot size: 186 m2.Orientation - south.The Villa is situa…
$413,236
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bedroom house
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
$291,790
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 260 m2.Plot size: 467 m2.Private pool: 41 m2.New Build.There is…
$569,819
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 250 m2.Plot size: 390 m2.Terrace: 112 m2.New Build.There is pri…
$949,157
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Plot size: 225 m2.Orientation - south.The Villa is situa…
$379,608
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 137 m2.Plot size: 312 m2.Terrace: 32 m2, solarium: 38 m2.New Bu…
$460,802
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Plot size: 354 m2.Orientation - south.The Villa is situa…
$520,626
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION BUNGALOWS IN CIUDAD QUESADA. . New construction residential of 2 and 3 bedr…
$325,680
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Plot size: 182 m2.Orientation - south.The Villa is situa…
$346,084
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Rojales, Spain
3 bedroom house
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Luxurious bungalow with 3 bedroomsA new residential complex with several available bungalow …
$444,868
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bedroom house
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
New bungalows with 2 bedrooms The housing estate of Allegra offers spacious bungalows with 2…
$329,182
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Rojales, Spain
3 bedroom house
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Роскошные бунгало с 3 спальнями Новый жилой комплекс с несколькими доступными моделями бун…
$365,604
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Plot size: 226 m2.Orientation - south.The Villa is situa…
$462,049
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 303 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 303 m2.Plot size: 424 m2.Private pool: 32 m2.New Build.There is…
$624,699
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN CIUDAD QUESADA. . New Build Residential complex of bungalow…
$316,531
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 250 m2.Plot size: 308 m2.Terrace: 60 m2.New Build.There is priv…
$949,157
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 96 m²
Beautiful modern style villa in Ciudad Quesada! Gorgeous complex with a big pool and green a…
$335,103
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
New Build Villas with Golf Views in Ciudad Quesada Exclusivity and Nature next to La Marque…
$1,04M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 101 m2.Plot size: 228 m2.Orientation - south.The Villa is situa…
$379,608
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 125 m2.Plot size: 177 m2.Solarium: 61 m2.New Build.There is pri…
$227,689
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Villa is characterized by it’s mediterranean style, so popular in our area. It has it’s stay…
$628,020
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
This 2 bedroom ground floor bungalow is located in Doña Pepa , Ciudad Quesada - Rojales , mo…
$214,249
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bedroom house
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
$263,552
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
BRAND NEW VILLAS IN CIUDAD QUESADA !!! New residential consisting of 36 semi-detached and i…
$382,096
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 141 m2.Plot size: 312 m2.Solarium: 50 m2.New Build.There is pri…
$475,121
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bedroom house
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Бунгало с 2 спальнями Фортуна - это комплекс бунгало с 2 спальнями, 2 ванными и большой гост…
$291,962
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bedroom house
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Bungalow with 3 bedrooms Unique magnificent properties and the restaurants locateded in quie…
$330,739
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bedroom house
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
$318,046
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go