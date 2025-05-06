Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Rojales
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Duplexes for sale in Rojales, Spain

Duplex Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 128 m2.Solarium: 55 m2, garden: 130 m2, terrace: 5 m2.Energy ef…
$415,221
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go