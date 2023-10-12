Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Bungalows for Sale in Rojales, Spain

Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/2
We present a bungalow in a closed urbanization of 90 m2 with two bedrooms, two bathrooms in …
€138,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/2
On sale of a luxury bungalow in a premium residential complex in Ciudad Quesada. The upper t…
€449,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale of a luxury bungalow in a premium residential complex in Ciudad Quesada. The upper t…
€499,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
On sale is a luxury bungalow in a premium residential complex in the city of Ciudad Quesada.…
€369,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Floor 1/2
On sale is a luxury bungalow in a premium residential complex in the city of Ciudad Quesada.…
€449,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
On sale is a luxury bungalow in a premium residential complex in the city of Ciudad Quesada.…
€475,000
