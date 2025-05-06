Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Rojales
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow
  6. Golf-course

Bungalows near golf course for sale in Rojales, Spain

Bungalow Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 102 m2.Terrace: 22 m2, garden: 79 m2.Private pool: 16 m2.Orient…
$378,578
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION BUNGALOWS IN CIUDAD QUESADA. . New construction residential of 2 and 3 bedr…
$325,680
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 102 m2.Terrace: 22 m2, garden: 105 m2.Orientation - east.New Bu…
$356,883
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN CIUDAD QUESADA. . New Build Residential complex of bungalow…
$316,531
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION BUNGALOWS IN CIUDAD QUESADA. New construction residential of bungalow apar…
$321,912
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 151 m2.Terrace: 17 m2, solarium: 50 m2.Private pool: 14 m2.Orie…
$400,273
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go