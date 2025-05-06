Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Rojales, Spain

41 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Rojales, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
New properties in Rojales, Alicante, Costa Blanca South The unique and sustainable propertie…
$517,965
2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 89 m2.Terrace: 7 m2, garden: 121 m2.New Build.There is communal…
$262,918
5 bedroom apartment in Rojales, Spain
5 bedroom apartment
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 241 m²
Superb Luxury Villas in Rojales at just 0.5km away from the Golf course of La Marquesa. E…
$612,275
2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Apartments in Ciudad Quesada, Costa Blanca Homes with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living roo…
$306,417
3 bedroom apartment in Rojales, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
New properties in Rojales, Alicante, Costa Blanca South The unique and sustainable propertie…
$402,377
4 bedroom apartment in Rojales, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
$668,745
3 bedroom apartment in Rojales, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
NEW BUILD QUADS IN ROJALES New Project of modern quads and villas with private pools in Roja…
$408,722
2 bedroom apartment in Rojales, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
New properties in Rojales, Alicante, Costa Blanca South The unique and sustainable propertie…
$489,613
2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 84 m2.Terrace: 5 m2, solarium: 73 m2.New Build.There is communa…
$272,240
2 bedroom apartment in Rojales, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
The homes are located in the Golf Course "LA MARQUESA" in Ciudad Quesada, near the beaches o…
$201,330
2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Apartments in Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Costa Blanca Homes with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, w…
$351,966
2 bedroom apartment in Rojales, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
The homes are located in the Golf Course "LA MARQUESA" in Ciudad Quesada, near the beaches o…
$231,475
3 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Apartments in Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Alicante The apartments have 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroo…
$400,196
2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
$208,067
2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Apartments in Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Alicante The apartments have 2 bedrooms and 2 bathroo…
$334,333
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 89 m2.Terrace: 7 m2, solarium: 73 m2.New Build.There is communa…
$254,916
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 89 m2.Terrace: 7 m2, garden: 122 m2.New Build.There is communal…
$254,916
2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
$185,279
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 89 m2.Terrace: 7 m2, garden: 127 m2.New Build.There is communal…
$254,916
2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Apartments in Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Alicante The apartments have 2 bedrooms and 2 bathroo…
$323,865
3 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Semi-Detached Villas, each with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1 toilet. In addition, we have 2…
$403,450
4 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 252 m²
$1,54M
2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 89 m2.Terrace: 7 m2, garden: 245 m2.The Apartment is situated d…
$294,264
2 bedroom apartment in Rojales, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
$148,521
2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 84 m2.Terrace: 6 m2, solarium: 65 m2.New Build.There is communa…
$282,795
3 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 315 m²
$1,06M
3 bedroom apartment in Rojales, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
$1,42M
2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Penthouses in Ciudad Quesada, Costa Blanca Homes with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living roo…
$345,674
3 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Apartments in Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Alicante The apartments have 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroo…
$422,005
3 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Discover the perfect harmony between luxury and comfort with  exclusive 3-bedroom, 2-bathroo…
$635,701
