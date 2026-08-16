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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Rojales, Spain

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penthouses
12
2 BHK
73
3 BHK
58
4 BHK
7
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3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Rojales, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
The homes are located in the Golf Course "LA MARQUESA" in Ciudad Quesada, near the beaches o…
$231,475
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
NEW BUILD TOP FLOOR APARTMENT IN CIUDAD QUESADA New Build top floor apartment in Ciudad Que…
$201,330
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3 bedroom apartment in Rojales, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
The houses are distributed in ground floor apartments with a garden or upstairs with a solar…
$483,406
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