Apartments with garden for sale in Rojales, Spain

3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Rojales, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
The homes are located in the Golf Course "LA MARQUESA" in Ciudad Quesada, near the beaches o…
$201,330
3 bedroom apartment in Rojales, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Luxury apartments and design of 82m2 of superfice, consists of 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathro…
$397,276
3 bedroom apartment in Rojales, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
The houses are distributed in ground floor apartments with a garden or upstairs with a solar…
$483,406
