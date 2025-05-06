Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Rojales
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Rojales, Spain

penthouses
20
2 BHK
67
3 BHK
45
4 BHK
6
Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Apartments in Ciudad Quesada, Costa Blanca Homes with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living roo…
$306,417
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Apartments in Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Costa Blanca Homes with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, w…
$351,966
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Penthouses in Ciudad Quesada, Costa Blanca Homes with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living roo…
$345,674
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Beautiful residential complex composed of different types of housing: apartments and semi-de…
$326,369
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
$872,101
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go