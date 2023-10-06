Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Chalets for Sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

5 properties total found
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 98 m²
€261,000
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 103 m²
€263,000
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in San Javier, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 143 m²
€339,000
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in San Javier, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
€319,950
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with White goods in San Javier, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with White goods
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
€324,000

