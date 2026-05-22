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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Puerto de la Cruz, Spain

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2 bedroom apartment in Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
New apartment with a private solarium in the Playa Jardín area, Puerto de la Cruz — an excel…
$409,284
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