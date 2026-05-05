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Monthly rent of townhouses with garden in Spain

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3 bedroom townthouse in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
We are offering a magnificent townhouse for seasonal rental for 6–11 months, with the option…
$3,577
per month
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Properties features in Spain

with Garage
with Terrace
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