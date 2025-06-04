Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Platja dAro
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in Platja dAro, Spain

Villa Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 3 717 m²
Unique and inimitable manor house, located in the denomination “S’Agaro Vell-Costa Brava” in…
$8,40M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 300 m²
Comfortable traditional classic style house, located in the denomination “Cala Sa-Conca in C…
$6,87M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Exceptional modern villa, located in the center of the residential area of ​​S’Agaró in the …
$1,47M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 5 m²
LUXURY FAMILY URBANIZATION. Occupied area in 3.5 ha The main house is 1,824 m² and consists …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 805 m²
New construction villa of 225 m2 built with a plot of 805 m2. This property is located in th…
$2,43M
Leave a request
Villa 10 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 10 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 6 000 m²
Comfortable main house of traditional classical style with 2 floors, located on the very fir…
$9,05M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 918 m²
Fantastic villa in S’agaró, on the road from S’agaró to Sant Feliu de Guíxols. A 5 minute wa…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go