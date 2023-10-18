Villas for sale in Pla de Mallorca, Spain

UAE
14 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
5
290 m²
This Mediterranean villa has been completely renovated and has a large living room with an e…
€2,70M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Sencelles, Spain
8
622 m²
This fantastic manor in excellent condition is located in a beautiful area near Cala Millor.…
€3,80M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Sencelles, Spain
5
370 m²
This new fantastic bungalow villa is located in the privileged area of Santa Pons. The villa…
€2,55M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Sencelles, Spain
6
370 m²
This fantastic new villa is located in one of the best areas of Santa Pons, a few steps from…
€2,20M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
5
400 m²
This new high-tech villa is located in the best area opposite the port of Adriano. The villa…
€9,35M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Sencelles, Spain
5
1 081 m²
The villa dominates the world-famous super-chicar pier for the superyachts of Puerto Portals…
€8,37M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
5
500 m²
This fully renovated villa is located on the beautiful hills of Santa Pons. The villa has a…
€3,60M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Sencelles, Spain
6
880 m²
This fantastic villa is located in the privileged area of Song Veri Nou. The villa has a lar…
€4,80M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
6
725 m²
Built in 2012 and renovated in 2019 by a German developer, all household appliances, plumbin…
€6,50M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
5
575 m²
This high-tech villa is located in one of the best areas of Santa Pons. The villa has a larg…
€5,65M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
5
501 m²
This modern design villa of the highest quality has a huge living room with sea views. In ad…
€5,45M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
6
360 m²
This fully renovated modern villa with sea views is located in Nova Santa Ponsa. The villa h…
€4,30M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
4
298 m²
This beautiful villa with fantastic sea views is located in one of the most beautiful areas …
€4,20M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
5
365 m²
This new fantastic villa is located in the prestigious area of Bonaire between Alcudia and…
€3,80M
Recommend
Properties features in Pla de Mallorca, Spain
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
