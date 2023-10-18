UAE
Pla de Mallorca
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Pla de Mallorca, Spain
2 BHK
8
3 BHK
7
4 BHK
5
Apartment
Clear all
21 property total found
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
3
70 m²
This fantastic apartment is located in Iletas on the first line of the sea. The apartment ha…
€675,000
Recommend
4 room apartment
Sencelles, Spain
5
130 m²
This apartment is located in the center of Palma de Mallorca, near the Paz of Spain. The apa…
€349,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Sencelles, Spain
5
230 m²
This excellent penthouse has a large living room with fantastic sea views. In addition, ther…
€4,40M
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
3
110 m²
This fully renovated apartment is located near the beach of Pager (Calvia). The apartment ha…
€389,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Sencelles, Spain
3
80 m²
This fantastic renovated apartment is located in the beautiful Puch de Ros area and has two …
€372,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area
Sencelles, Spain
4
103 m²
Fantastic apartments in a new complex in the beautiful city of Kala Ratiada. The apartments …
€425,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
3
60 m²
This unique fully renovated apartment is located in the historical center of Palma de Mallor…
€695,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Sencelles, Spain
4
110 m²
This fantastic apartment is located in El Forti Palma de Mallorca. The apartment has a large…
€450,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Sencelles, Spain
5
250 m²
This unique excellent penthouse has been completely renovated and has a huge living room of …
€2,75M
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
4
110 m²
The apartment is located just a 2-minute walk from Plaza de España, on Margalida Kaimari Str…
€485,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
3
100 m²
This fully renovated apartment is located on the first line of Magaluf Beach and has access …
€549,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with бассейн
Sencelles, Spain
3
84 m²
Fantastic apartments in a new complex in the beautiful city of Kala Ratiada. The apartments …
€350,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
4
138 m²
This excellent apartment has a large living room with fantastic sea views. In addition, ther…
€1,65M
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
4
157 m²
This beautiful townhouse is located in one of the most beautiful areas of Santa Ponsa. In th…
€695,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with бассейн, with secure parking
Sencelles, Spain
4
108 m²
This fantastic new apartment is located in a very elegant modern complex in Nova Santa Pons,…
€950,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
3
110 m²
This fantastic two-story townhouse in a closed complex is located in one of the best areas o…
€535,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with бассейн
Sencelles, Spain
5
150 m²
This renovated apartment is located in Iletas on the first line. Description: Area: 150 m2 …
€1,20M
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
2
106 m²
In these apartments: area: 106 m2, large living room with sea view, one bedroom, two bathro…
€750,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
4
140 m²
This unique new penthouse is located in the best area of Palma de Mallorca, just a 3-minute …
€1,29M
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
3
70 m²
This fantastic apartment is located in Iletas on the first line of the sea. The apartment ha…
€675,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with terrace, with бассейн
Sencelles, Spain
5
130 m²
This apartment is located in the center of Palma de Mallorca, near the Paz of Spain. The apa…
€349,000
Recommend
Properties features in Pla de Mallorca, Spain
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
