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Residential properties for sale in Pla de Mallorca, Spain

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houses
4
4 properties total found
Villa in Montuiri, Spain
Villa
Montuiri, Spain
Area 860 m²
House in Balearic
$599,825
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Montuiri, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Montuiri, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
House in Balearic
$990,002
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Santa Margalida, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
Santa Margalida, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 950 m²
We have for sale a very large property near the sea, unique in the Balearic Islands, withUno…
$5,34M
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 7 bedrooms in Costitx, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Costitx, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 000 m²
Located in Algaida, this property is a combination of historic buildings, from which stands …
$3,95M
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Properties features in Pla de Mallorca, Spain

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