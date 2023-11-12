Residential properties for sale in Pla de Mallorca, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sencelles, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
This fantastic apartment is located in Iletas on the first line of the sea. The apartment ha…
€675,000
4 room apartment in Sencelles, Spain
4 room apartment
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 130 m²
This apartment is located in the center of Palma de Mallorca, near the Paz of Spain. The apa…
€349,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sencelles, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 290 m²
This Mediterranean villa has been completely renovated and has a large living room with an e…
€2,70M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Sencelles, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 8
Area 622 m²
This fantastic manor in excellent condition is located in a beautiful area near Cala Millor.…
€3,80M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Sencelles, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 370 m²
This new fantastic bungalow villa is located in the privileged area of Santa Pons. The villa…
€2,55M
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Sencelles, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 370 m²
This fantastic new villa is located in one of the best areas of Santa Pons, a few steps from…
€2,20M
4 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Sencelles, Spain
4 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 230 m²
This excellent penthouse has a large living room with fantastic sea views. In addition, ther…
€4,40M
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sencelles, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
This fully renovated apartment is located near the beach of Pager (Calvia). The apartment ha…
€389,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Sencelles, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
This fantastic renovated apartment is located in the beautiful Puch de Ros area and has two …
€372,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area in Sencelles, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 103 m²
Fantastic apartments in a new complex in the beautiful city of Kala Ratiada. The apartments …
€425,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sencelles, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
This unique fully renovated apartment is located in the historical center of Palma de Mallor…
€695,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Sencelles, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
This fantastic apartment is located in El Forti Palma de Mallorca. The apartment has a large…
€450,000
4 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Sencelles, Spain
4 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
This unique excellent penthouse has been completely renovated and has a huge living room of …
€2,75M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sencelles, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 400 m²
This new high-tech villa is located in the best area opposite the port of Adriano. The villa…
€9,35M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Sencelles, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 1 081 m²
The villa dominates the world-famous super-chicar pier for the superyachts of Puerto Portals…
€8,37M
3 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sencelles, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
The apartment is located just a 2-minute walk from Plaza de España, on Margalida Kaimari Str…
€485,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sencelles, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
This fully renovated apartment is located on the first line of Magaluf Beach and has access …
€549,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Sencelles, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 500 m²
This fully renovated villa is located on the beautiful hills of Santa Pons.  The villa has a…
€3,60M
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Sencelles, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 880 m²
This fantastic villa is located in the privileged area of Song Veri Nou. The villa has a lar…
€4,80M
2 room apartment with terrace, with бассейн in Sencelles, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with бассейн
Sencelles, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
Fantastic apartments in a new complex in the beautiful city of Kala Ratiada. The apartments …
€350,000
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Pla de Mallorca, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Pla de Mallorca, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Number of floors 2
We draw your attention to a magnificent modern villa. This new high-tech villa is located i…
€9,35M

