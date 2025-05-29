Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Pla de lEstany
  4. Commercial

Commercial Property in Pla de lEstany, Spain

1 property total found
Commercial property 727 m² in Cornella del Terri, Spain
Commercial property 727 m²
Cornella del Terri, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 727 m²
Boutique hotel, located 20 km from Girona. Stone masei of 1238 surrounded by stone buildings…
$1,47M
