  Realting.com
  Spain
  Pilar de la Horadada
  Residential
  Villa
  Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

31 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Semi-detached villas in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Located just 150 meters from the …
$439,453
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Semi-detached villas in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive development of moder…
$250,259
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
NEW BUILD VILLA IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build villa in Pilar de la Horadada. Modern vill…
$451,697
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Independent villa in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca This exclusive 467 m2 home is the pe…
$567,036
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
Villas in Lo Romero Golf, Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca These private homes on 265m2 pl…
$435,091
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
$445,760
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
Semi-detached villas in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Three-storey homes on the second …
$1,25M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.Plot size: 307 m2.Solarium: 57 m2.New Build.There is pri…
$266,083
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Villa in Pinar de Campoverde, Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Luxury home with sea views …
$707,704
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Villas for sale in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca This exclusive set of 4 independent ho…
$632,463
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
4 semi detached houses in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Located very close to the Anton…
$414,263
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 540 m²
Villa on the beachfront, Torre de la Horadada, Alicante Built on a plot of 874.80 m2, 540 m2…
$3,76M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Villas for sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca 3 wonderful homes located very close t…
$761,136
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 132 m²
Detached villa with 3 bedrooms in Mil Palmeras. Detached 3 bedroom villa in Mil Palmeras. I…
$588,350
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 103 m²
$326,864
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.Plot size: 313 m2.Solarium: 57 m2.New Build.There is pri…
$267,165
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
Semi-detached villas in Lo Romero Golf, Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Semi-detached hou…
$369,664
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.Plot size: 306 m2.Solarium: 57 m2.New Build.There is pri…
$266,838
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
$569,709
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
3 bedroom detached villas in Pilar de la Horadada. New construction chalets on one floor wit…
$420,517
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.Plot size: 304 m2.Solarium: 57 m2.New Build.There is pri…
$266,838
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.Plot size: 314 m2.Solarium: 57 m2.New Build.There is pri…
$267,923
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Villas in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca These homes have 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Ca…
$381,113
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.Plot size: 343 m2.Solarium: 57 m2.New Build.There is pri…
$274,431
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.Plot size: 309 m2.Solarium: 57 m2.New Build.There is pri…
$267,165
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
$326,864
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 480 m²
4 bedrooms, 5 bathroomsArea: 480 m2.Plot size: 2451 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сov…
$3,63M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
Semi-detached villas in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Three-storey homes on the second …
$1,19M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.Plot size: 307 m2.Solarium: 57 m2.New Build.There is pri…
$266,838
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Villas in Mil Palmeras, Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca A residential designed to enjoy t…
$532,141
Leave a request
