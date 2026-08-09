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Villas with Private Pool in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

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15 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful villa with large roof top terrace, huge garden and private pool located close to t…
$622,323
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 1
Spectacular villa with private pool, generous rooftop terrace and beatiful garden located cl…
$1,34M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 2
Awesome townhouse with large roof top terrace, private pool and beautiful sea view located c…
$674,321
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Detached Villa with pool in Pilar de la Horadada from 409.000€ Specifically, this Villa co…
$482,910
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Beautiful amazing villa with private roof terrace and pool near the beach in Torre de la Hor…
$695,249
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Attractive villa with private pool and roof top terrace with summer kitchen Delivery date…
$460,399
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium spacious villa with a private swimmig pool and individual garden, placed close to to…
$642,546
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 2
Breathtaking premium villa with a private pool and roof top terrace located in a privileged …
$551,083
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 362 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious modern villa with large roof top terrace, private pool and garden located next to a…
$800,888
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant villa with private pool and roof top terrace with summer kitchen Delivery date: a…
$444,516
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 367 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious villa with huge rooftop terrace, beautiful sea view and private swimming pool loca…
$695,249
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Generous modern villa with a private garden and swimmig pool, located close to golf courses …
$577,542
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 329 m²
Number of floors 1
High end villa with bountiful rooftop terrace, private pool,  garage and spacious garden loc…
$1,46M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 329 m²
High end villa with bountiful rooftop terrace, private pool,  garage and spacious garden loc…
$1,47M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 211 m²
Luxury villa with a large roof top terrace, private pool, basement and large garden close to…
$561,339
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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