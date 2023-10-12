Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Pilar de la Horadada
  5. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

9 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 3
4-Bedroom Detached Villas in Torre de la Horadada Costa Blanca Luxe detached villas are situ…
€1,09M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with private pool in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with private pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Semi-detached villas in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Located just 150 meters from the …
€403,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with utility room in Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with utility room
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 235 m²
3 bedrooms luxury key ready brand new detached villas, with private garden, driveway and sw…
€415,000
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 276 m²
Modern style villa in the best area of ​​Mil Palmeras, Orihuela Costa. It consists of 4 bed…
€430,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Brand new 3 beds detached villa in El Pilar . 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms almost new detached v…
€220,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with South in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with South
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
Semi-detached villas in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Three-storey homes on the second …
€1,09M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Exclusive Residential with independent Villas located about 150 m from the beach “Las Higuer…
€1,09M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
Semi-detached villas in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Three-storey homes on the second …
€1,15M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with terrace, with garage, with alarm system in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with terrace, with garage, with alarm system
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 540 m²
Villa on the beachfront, Torre de la Horadada, Alicante Built on a plot of 874.80 m2, 540 m2…
€3,45M
