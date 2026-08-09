Seaview Villas for Sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

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Beach Villas in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

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2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 2
Awesome townhouse with large roof top terrace, private pool and beautiful sea view located c…
$674,321
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 367 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious villa with huge rooftop terrace, beautiful sea view and private swimming pool loca…
$695,249
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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