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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

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4 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 211 m²
Luxury villa with a large roof top terrace, private pool, basement and large garden close to…
$561,339
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 362 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious modern villa with large roof top terrace, private pool and garden located next to a…
$800,888
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 1
Spectacular villa with private pool, generous rooftop terrace and beatiful garden located cl…
$1,34M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
OneOne
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium spacious villa with a private swimmig pool and individual garden, placed close to to…
$642,546
VAT
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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