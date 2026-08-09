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Pool Townhouses in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

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3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Modern beach townhouse with private swimming pool, roof top terrace and sea view next to the…
$445,193
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 1
Amazing townhouse with a large roof terrace, garden, and private swimming pool located near …
$474,350
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Charming fully furnished key-ready townhouse with large terrace, outdoor kitchen and coastal…
$344,316
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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