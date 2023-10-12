Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

3 room townhouse with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new duplex in the area of Pilar de la Oradada, next to Torre de la Oradada.Hous…
€284,900
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Floor 2/2
On sale is a new townhouse in the city of Pilar de la Oradada. The bungalow is located in th…
€244,900
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the new townhouse in a gated residential complex in Pilar de la Oradada.The city…
€254,900
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new tenement house in a closed residential complex in Pilar de la Oradada.City …
€269,900
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
4 bedrooms townhouse in San Pedro del Pinatar. 4 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms townhouse with priva…
€225,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
2 and 3 bedroom contemporary design townhouses with 2 bathrooms, with optional private pool…
€205,900
