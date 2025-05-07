Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Pilar de la Horadada
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garage

Townhouses with garage for sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 90 m2.Solarium: 38 m2, terrace: 33 m2.New Build.There is сovere…
$248,787
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 90 m2.Solarium: 38 m2, terrace: 33 m2.New Build.There is сovere…
$249,493
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go