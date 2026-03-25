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Penthouses with garden for sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 1/1
Stunning top floor duplex house with large roof terrace located only 200 meters from the bea…
$413,710
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