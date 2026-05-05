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Penthouses with garage for sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Modern ground-floor apartment with a bright terrace and premium facilities like pool, gym an…
$312,746
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