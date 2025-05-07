Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for Sale in in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

87 properties total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
2-bedroom ground-floor bungalow in Pilar de la Horadada . 2-bedroom ground floor bungalow in…
$276,474
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Top Floor Bungalow – in Pilar de la Horadada. In a location where you have all the services…
$199,176
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Semi-detached villas in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Located just 150 meters from the …
$439,453
2 bedroom house in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
$168,336
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern-style residential co…
$269,050
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
$242,745
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Semi-detached villas in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive development of moder…
$250,259
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build residential o…
$253,646
3 bedroom house in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
$302,193
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
NEW BUILD VILLA IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build villa in Pilar de la Horadada. Modern vill…
$451,697
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
$362,533
2 bedroom house in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
$242,646
2 bedroom house in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
$267,416
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Large 5 bedroom townhouse near the beach in El Mojón . Spacious 5-bedroom semi-detached vill…
$242,597
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Independent villa in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca This exclusive 467 m2 home is the pe…
$567,036
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
BEAUTIFUL NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build Residencial in Pilar de la…
$306,732
3 bedroom house in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
$268,407
2 bedroom house in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
$216,985
2 bedroom house in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
$197,169
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
Villas in Lo Romero Golf, Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca These private homes on 265m2 pl…
$435,091
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
$445,760
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
Semi-detached villas in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Three-storey homes on the second …
$1,25M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.Plot size: 307 m2.Solarium: 57 m2.New Build.There is pri…
$266,083
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Newly built luxury complex of 10 townhou…
$263,666
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 166 m²
$678,696
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Villa in Pinar de Campoverde, Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca Luxury home with sea views …
$707,704
2 bedroom house in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
$204,996
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
2 or 3 beds townhouses with private garden in El Pilar . Townhouses with 2 or 3 bedrooms wit…
$238,985
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Villas for sale in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca This exclusive set of 4 independent ho…
$632,463
2 bedroom house in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
$247,600
