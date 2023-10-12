Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Pilar de la Horadada
  5. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

villas
103
chalets
4
bungalows
73
townhouses
58
House To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
3 room house with swimming pool in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
€599,900
4 room house with swimming pool in El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 480 m²
€2,58M
3 room house with terrace, with swimming pool, with garden in El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
3 room house with terrace, with swimming pool, with garden
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 239 m²
Number of floors 2
Ultra modern apartment buildings in a prestigious golf resort that is part of the first hund…
Price on request
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale a nice house in Spain, Costa Blanca, Calpe On the premises of the house there i…
€700,000
4 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Rooms 4
We offer you a premium villa on a golf resort in the province of Alicante, the Costa Blanc…
€950,000
3 room house with swimming pool, with garden, with children playground in El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool, with garden, with children playground
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 1
Ultramodern villas in a renowned golf resort, part of the first hundred golf courses in Eur…
€555,000
3 room house with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool in El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
3 room house with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 201 m²
For sale Villas in a safe golf club with sea views The Golf Resort is one of the 100 best …
€690,000
4 room house with terrace, with swimming pool, gym in El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
4 room house with terrace, with swimming pool, gym
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
For sale is a modern villa in a sheltered golf club on the Costa Blanca The golf resort is …
Price on request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir