  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Pilar de la Horadada
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

villas
134
chalets
6
bungalows
167
townhouses
59
36 properties total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build Residential …
$200,145
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Top Floor Bungalow – in Pilar de la Horadada. In a location where you have all the services…
$199,176
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 151 m2.Plot size: 211 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
$375,344
2 bedroom house in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
$168,336
3 bedroom house in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
$302,193
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 119 m2.Plot size: 238 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
$323,256
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build Residential …
$228,138
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
BEAUTIFUL NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build Residencial in Pilar de la…
$306,732
Chalet 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
$213,913
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Newly built luxury complex of 10 townhou…
$263,666
2 bedroom house in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
$247,600
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN TORRE DE LA HORADADA Newly built residential complex…
$339,138
2 bedroom house in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bedroom house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
$203,113
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Exclusive new construction residential o…
$393,939
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build exclusive re…
$264,743
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 145 m2.Plot size: 238 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
$356,955
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN TORRE DE LA HORADADA New Build project stands out for its exterior …
$586,690
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 103 m²
$326,864
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Single-storey villas in the town of El Pilar de la Horadada, 3 km from the beach and close t…
$301,348
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build residential of villas and townhouses…
$225,984
3 bedroom house in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
$277,324
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
$324,640
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Located on the Costa Blanca, in Pilar de la Horadada, very close to the beach. It has a swim…
$269,050
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
$247,600
3 bedroom house in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
$203,014
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
The residence is located in an unbeatable enclave in the center of Pilar de la Horadada (Ali…
$258,283
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 111 m2.Plot size: 211 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
$335,321
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
The residence is located in an unbeatable enclave in the center of Pilar de la Horadada (Ali…
$269,050
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern townhouses built in a quiet p…
$261,513
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
$239,674
